Noga Funeral Home
1142 South Main Street
New Castle, PA 16103
(724) 652-6700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Noga Funeral Home
1142 South Main Street
New Castle, PA 16103
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM
Noga Funeral Home
1142 South Main Street
New Castle, PA 16103
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish - St. Vincent DePaul Church
Marie D. Chlebowski


1920 - 2020
Marie D. Chlebowski Obituary

Marie Dorothy Chlebowski, 99, passed away the morning of Jan. 19, 2020 at Rhodes Estates, New Castle.

Marie was born Sept. 4, 1920, in Everson. She was the daughter of the late Peter A. and Stella Wottczak Stachowiak.

She was married to the late Joseph A. Chlebowski. He preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 2010. They were married for 65 years.

Mrs. Chlebowski was of the Roman Catholic faith and a member of the former St. Vincent DePaul Parish, now Holy Spirit Parish.

Mrs. Chlebowski will be remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also worked outside the home with G&R Catering Service and as a decorator at the former Shenango China Company. Marie was a member of the Silver Threads and Willow Grove Gabby Gussies. Marie was also a member of the Over 55 Club and Women of Faith at Holy Spirit Parish. She was a past president of Christian Mothers of St. Margaret's and past parish council president of St. Margaret's. Mrs. Chlebowski was a member of Rhodes Estates Humdingers. Marie received the Caregiver Award.

Marie is survived by her two children, Barbara A. (Louis) Emery and Joseph F. (Linda) Chlebowski, both of New Castle; two sisters, Genevieve Pierog, and Rita (John) Kotarba, both of New Castle; two granddaughters, Mary Beth (TJ) George of New Castle, and Melissa A. (Daniel) Ulicny of Macungie, Pa.; and eight great-grandchildren, Alexa Million, Addison George, Thomas George, Julia George, Elizabeth Ulicny, Samuel Ulicny, Olivia Ulicny, and Michael Ulicny.

In addition to her parents and husband Joseph, Marie was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Bernard, and Vincent Stachowiak; two sisters, Frances (Walter) Fill, and Virginia (Anthony) Crist; grandson, Ryan P. Chlebowski; and brother-in-law, Stanley Pierog.

Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Noga Funeral Home, Inc., 1142 S. Mill St., New Castle.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for Holy Spirit Parish, St. Vincent DePaul Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rev. Victor Molka, parish chaplain, will officiate.

Burial will be in S.S. Philip and James Cemetery.

Online condolences may be viewed or made by visiting www.nogafuneralhome.com.

