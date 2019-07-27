|
Beloved mother and grandmother, Marie Elizabeth McKenney, 94, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by family at Eicher's Family Home.
She was born Oct. 10,1924, in Crucible, the daughter of Frank L. Wilhelm and Margaret Brewer Wilhelm.
Marie was retired from Anchor Hocking. She was a member of Dunbar Baptist Church.
Marie loved to keep house and visit with her large family. She had a way of making everyone feel special and loved.
She is survived by sister, Genevieve Ghrist of Hopwood; daughter, Gerry Pagen of Dunbar; son-in-law, Vincent Mazza of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; grandchildren, Peggy (Mark) Brown, Robert (Jackie) Connors, Lisa (Keith) Cooper, Gary (Gretchen) Connors, Amy Connors, Monica Browne, Linda (Bill) Lindoerfer, Michele Pagen, Kayla (Sheldon) Shoemaker, and Danielle (Joe) Grodz; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by nephew, Skip Wilhelm; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert McKenney; daughters, Margaret "Cookie" Connors and Linda Marie Mazza; son, Albert McKenney Jr.; sons-in-law, Bob Connors and Edward Pagen Jr.; grandson, Albert Connors; and two brothers, Donald and Frank Wilhelm.
The family would like to thank Connie and the staff at Eicher's, and also Carol, Cindy, and Shaliss from Amedisys Hospice.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.