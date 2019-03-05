Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Marie M. Musser

Marie M. Musser Obituary

Marie M. Musser, 95, of Zelienople, formerly of Connellsville, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Passavant Retirement Center, Zelienople.

She was born Sept. 3, 1923, in Berlin, Pa., a daughter of the late Edward and Bessie Shoemaker Bittner.

Mrs. Musser was a graduate of Berlin-Brothersvalley High School and the Uniontown School of Nursing. She was formerly employed as a licensed practical nurse at Frick Hospital. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

She is survived by one son, the Rev. Robert Lee Musser and his wife Paulette of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, Kristin Ginzburg and her husband Gene, and Gretchen Kennedy and her husband David; and three great grandsons, Alex Ginzburg, and Sam and Ben Kennedy.

Mrs. Musser was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Musser; one sister, Marion Jones; and three brothers, Kenneth, Harold and Lester Bittner.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Kerri Clark officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

