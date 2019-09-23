|
|
Marie Mae Ozoroski, 85, of Everson (Upper Tyrone Township), passed away at 11:29 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her residence.
Marie was born Aug. 8, 1934, at Reagantown in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Wilczynski) Koshara. She was married to Joseph M. Ozoroski, who passed away on April 24, 2007.
Marie was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a faithful member of the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Scottdale where she was an active volunteer. Marie enjoyed baking, cooking and playing Bingo.
Marie will be sadly missed by her loving family: her four children, Marjorie Warrick of Connellsville, Irene Ritenour of Scottdale, Joseph Michael Ozoroski and his wife Vicki of Chesterfield, Va., and John E. Ozoroski of Greensburg; her 18 grandchildren; her 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Ozoroski (4/12/97); her five brothers, Stephen, Raymond, Eugene, Michael and Walter Ozoroski; and her two sisters, Florence Vargo and Virginia Szaronos.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring Street, Scottdale.
Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Partner Parish of Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, followed by graveside committal service and interment in the Church Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!