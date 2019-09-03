|
|
Marjorie E. Swink, 83, of Connellsville, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Laurel Ridge Center, Uniontown.
She was born Jan. 14, 1936, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Margaret Cale Sleasman.
Marge was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was a retired accountant/ secretary for Ranker Lincoln Mercury of Connellsville and she also worked for the former Roberts Oldsmobile and later Brooks Oldsmobile. She was a member of the Coke Center Region Car Club and she attended the Wooddale Bible Brethren Church.
She is survived by one son, Alan Swink and his wife Barbara of Connellsville; son-inlaw, Eric Saylor; three grandchildren, Tyler Swink, Marcus Saylor and Derek Saylor: a sister-in-law, Doris Sleasman of Mt. Pleasant; a brother-inlaw, John Fosbrink of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gerald H. Swink; her daughter, M. Lynn Saylor; two infant children, Elaine and Karl; a sister, Laverne Fosbrink and a brother, Jack Sleasman.
Friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Additional viewing will take place from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Wooddale Bible Brethren Church, with the Rev. Geary Witt officiating.
Interment will be the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.