|
Marjorie Galley (Herron), 96, of Vanderbilt, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence, with her loving family by her side.
Marge was born Feb. 29, 1924, in Dunbar, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Jennie Godfrey Herron.
Marge was the valedictorian of the Dunbar Township Class of 1941, and a longtime member of the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in Vanderbilt. Years prior, Marge was a former junior choir director at the Christian Church of Connellsville. Marge was formerly employed by H.C. Frick, Uniontown, and Concerned of Pennsylvania, in Monarch. She was also a bookkeeper for the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home of Dawson, for many years. Marge was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, always making her family the top priority in her life. She was the umbrella over life's storms for her entire family.
Marge was a devout Christian who spent decades reading christian books and listening to audios from her own personal library of materials that she had collected over the years. Marge had a special gift of making those around her feel positive and uplifted. Over the years, people would often call on her for her advice and wisdom. Time spent with Marge allowed those to feel inspired and reminded of the strength of one's faith.
Marge also loved music and was an accomplished violinist and vocalist, performing for various public events. She was one of the very first vocalists on WCVI Radio Station in Connellsville, where she performed regularly on the segment called "Down Memory Lane" in the 1940s.
Marge will forever remain in the hearts of those who dearly loved her: her loving husband of 70 years, Ralph E. Galley (Galley Funeral Home), whom she married in 1949; her daughter, Lynette Galley Korkelo and husband David of Uniontown; her granddaughter, Jessica M. Hamrock and husband Vaughn of Perryopolis; and her grandson, Matthew E. Hess of Vanderbilt; Also surviving are nieces Meredith Graff (Steve) and Barbara Kimmel (I.L.); nephew William Kohl, and several great nieces and nephews.
Marge was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Jennie Godfrey Herron; a son, Edward Galley; sisters Mary Lucius (Paul), Elizabeth Kohl (William), Genevieve Kelly (Harold), Florence Baker (Edwin), and Eleanor Herron; brothers William Herron (Ellanoir), and Thomas Herron (Ruth); nieces Betty Jane Astor (Ted), Ardith Reilly (Jack), Ruth Ann Gordon (Albert); nephews Thomas Kelly, Dr. William Kelly, William Clyde Herron, Michael Herron, and Robert Kohl; and sister-in-law Ruth Fosbrink (Raymond).
The family would like to thank special friends Dawna Addis and Elaine Cumberland for their love and care over the years. Thanks also to everyone who sent well wishes, cards, meals, and visits in Marge's time of need. Thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the recent assistance.
Due to the recent pandemic, services will be for immediate family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, with funeral service at noon. A memorial service in honor of Marjorie will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are under the direction of Rob Ferguson, owner of Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Dickerson Run Cemetery. Messages and condolences may be left at www.fergusonfunerals.com.