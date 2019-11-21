|
Marjorie K. Shroyer, 68, of Waltersburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Uniontown Hospital.
Marjorie was born March 7, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Israel and Sarah Stouffer Koontz.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Howard Shroyer; children, Marjorie Aultz (Benny) of Dunbar, Rebecca Carson of Connellsville, and Anna Mae Greer (George) of Trafford; grandchildren, Jacob Huffine, Benny Aultz Jr. Devin Aultz, Cheyenne Aultz, Dallas Carson, Alexandra Hatter, Noah Hatter, Stephanie Huffine, Cynthia Shroyer, Jacob Greer, Cody Greer, Miranda Shroyer, Haley Shroyer, Israel Shroyer Jr., and Michael Shroyer; and her dog, Boo Boo.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her sons, Howard Shroyer Jr. and Israel Shroyer; a grandson, Aaron Aultz; five brothers; and four sisters.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. James Stafford officiating.
Interment will follow in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Please visit Marjorie's online memorial at www.saloom rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.
Richard Rega, funeral director.