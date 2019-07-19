Mark Alan Klink Sr., 52, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home.

He was born May 25, 1967, in Dunbar, son of Bill Klink and Betty Bitner Klink.

He was a trustee of Dunbar Township Eagles.

Mark was a self-employed laborer.

Surviving are his wife, Tracy Darnell Klink; mother, Betty Klink; children, Mark (Brianna) Klink Jr., and Eric "Jake" Klink; stepchildren, Ashley Stewart, Mark (Erica) Stewart, Cassidy "C.J." Stewart, and Isaac Friend; sister, Wendy Klink; brothers, Donnie Klink, Jimmie Dale Klink, and Matt Klink; 12 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father and a brother, Tom.

Friends will be received from 1-6 p.m. Saturday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

Services will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.