Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Klink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark A. Klink Sr.


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark A. Klink Sr. Obituary

Mark Alan Klink Sr., 52, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home.

He was born May 25, 1967, in Dunbar, son of Bill Klink and Betty Bitner Klink.

He was a trustee of Dunbar Township Eagles.

Mark was a self-employed laborer.

Surviving are his wife, Tracy Darnell Klink; mother, Betty Klink; children, Mark (Brianna) Klink Jr., and Eric "Jake" Klink; stepchildren, Ashley Stewart, Mark (Erica) Stewart, Cassidy "C.J." Stewart, and Isaac Friend; sister, Wendy Klink; brothers, Donnie Klink, Jimmie Dale Klink, and Matt Klink; 12 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father and a brother, Tom.

Friends will be received from 1-6 p.m. Saturday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

Services will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now