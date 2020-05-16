Mark E. Camlin, 65 of Scottdale, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.He was born July 15, 1954, in Burbank, Calif., a son of the late Paul and Dolores (Isenberg) Camlin.Mark was currently employed by Crown Cork and Seal, Connellsville, and was a member of Calvin United Presbyterian Church, Scottdale, where he was on the church dartball team. He served as an ASA umpire for numerous softball and baseball leagues throughout the area. Mark always liked telling a good joke and spending time with family and friends, where he could be the life of the party.Mark is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Balgosky) Camlin; his siblings, Eric W. Camlin and his companion Joan, Cynthia Skebeck, and Dr. Dennis P. Camlin and his wife Marjorie; two nieces, Jamie Lynn Rettig (Eric) and Brittney Kintz (Jacob); his mother-in-law, Anna Balgosky; and his brother-in-law, Rick Balgosky and his wife Carol and their buddy, Shadow. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; and mother, Dolores; and his father-inlaw, William Balgosky.Visitation and services with Pastor Len Morgan will be private under the direction of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Everson.The family suggests memorials be made to the Scottdale Parks Commission, 10 Mt. Pleasant Road, Scottdale, or to the Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 311 Mulberry St., Scottdale, PA 15683.To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 16, 2020.