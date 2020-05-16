Mark E. Camlin
Mark E. Camlin, 65 of Scottdale, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.He was born July 15, 1954, in Burbank, Calif., a son of the late Paul and Dolores (Isenberg) Camlin.Mark was currently employed by Crown Cork and Seal, Connellsville, and was a member of Calvin United Presbyterian Church, Scottdale, where he was on the church dartball team. He served as an ASA umpire for numerous softball and baseball leagues throughout the area. Mark always liked telling a good joke and spending time with family and friends, where he could be the life of the party.Mark is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Balgosky) Camlin; his siblings, Eric W. Camlin and his companion Joan, Cynthia Skebeck, and Dr. Dennis P. Camlin and his wife Marjorie; two nieces, Jamie Lynn Rettig (Eric) and Brittney Kintz (Jacob); his mother-in-law, Anna Balgosky; and his brother-in-law, Rick Balgosky and his wife Carol and their buddy, Shadow. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; and mother, Dolores; and his father-inlaw, William Balgosky.Visitation and services with Pastor Len Morgan will be private under the direction of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Everson.The family suggests memorials be made to the Scottdale Parks Commission, 10 Mt. Pleasant Road, Scottdale, or to the Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 311 Mulberry St., Scottdale, PA 15683.To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.

Published in Daily Courier on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Service
Funeral services provided by
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
May 15, 2020
My deepest condolences.
Tom Barron
May 15, 2020
Prayers for the family so sorry to hear about Mark
Shirley Vinoski
May 15, 2020
Dear Kathy & family: I am so sorry for the loss of your husband Mark. It is so hard to believe after everything that you have been through in the last couple of years that this would happen. You have my deepest sympathy and I will be praying for you. Michele (Boshinsky) King
Michele King
Neighbor
