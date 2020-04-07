Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Kucera Funeral Home
127 E Fairview Ave
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-7250
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Lepera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark F. Lepera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark F. Lepera Obituary

Mark Francis Lepera, of Connellsville, passed away on March 23, 2020, at his home.

He was the son of the late Joseph and Julia Agnes Borish Lepera.

Mark was retired from West Penn POE as a meter repairman.

He was a former member of St. Vincent DePaul R.C. Church. He was a member of the Elks 503.

He is survived by a brother, Joseph A. Lepera Jr. and wife Wanda of Connellsville.

There was no public visitation.

Funeral arrangements were conducted by the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -