Mark Francis Lepera, of Connellsville, passed away on March 23, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Julia Agnes Borish Lepera.
Mark was retired from West Penn POE as a meter repairman.
He was a former member of St. Vincent DePaul R.C. Church. He was a member of the Elks 503.
He is survived by a brother, Joseph A. Lepera Jr. and wife Wanda of Connellsville.
There was no public visitation.
Funeral arrangements were conducted by the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville.