Mark L. Chapman
1964 - 2020
Mark Louis Chapman, 56, of Normalville, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born March 11, 1964, in Lampasas, Texas, to Doris (Nicholson) Chapman and the late Lacy Chapman.

Mark loved to go fishing and camping, music and shopping.

Mark is survived by a son, Lacy (Elizabeth) Chapman of Hunker; a daughter, Cherie Chapman of Latrobe; two brothers, Jackie Chapman of Lanexa, Va., and Richard (Rowena) Chapman of Mt. Pleasant; one sister, Cynthia (John) Bowser; four grandchildren, Wesley, Larkin, and Teagan Chapman and Alleighagan Hissem. He also is survived by many nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Hester Chapman; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Edith Nicholson.

Friends will be received from 1-6 p.m. Thursday and 9:30-10 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Paul Haasz officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
NOV
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
