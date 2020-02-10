|
Mark W. Nicklow, 58, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born Nov. 10, 1961, in Connelslville, a son of Robert and Martha (Jennings) Porterfield.
Mark was formerly employed by CSX Transportation. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cynthia Ann (Heater) Nicklow: two sons, Marcus and Ryan Nicklow of Connellsville; a daughter, Erika Barnhart and husband Eric; grandchildren, Mason, Chase and Zane Nicklow, and Layla and Eric Barnhart; two brothers, Michael Nicklow and Matthew Porterfield and wife Shelly; and a sister, Cindy Wolfe.
Mark was predeceased by his grandmother, Thelma Zadylak, and grandfather, Edgar Jennings.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033.
