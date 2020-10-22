1/
Mark Zaffina
1962 - 2020
Mark Zaffina, 58, of Scottdale, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence of natural causes.

He was born March 16, 1962, in Greensburg, the son of Peter Zaffina of Scottdale and the late Claire Burkholder Zaffina.

Mark was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1980. He was a former employee for Benbilt as a factory worker prior to his disability.

Mark was an avid fisherman, fishing in local ponds and streams throughout the local area.

In addition to his father, Mark is survived by his stepmother, Kathleen Killinger Zaffina of Scottdale; his brothers, James R. Zaffina and wife Jenny of Acme and Bruce R. Zaffina and wife Tami of Greensburg; his step-siblings, Jeremy Rega and wife Brandi of Apollo and Lynn Karol of Scottdale; his longtime loving companion, Cynthia Jean Fretts of Scottdale; his stepchildren, Drea, Barbara and Joseph all of Phoenix, Ariz.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Mark was preceded in death by his nephew, James R. Zaffina Jr.

Mark's cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

Family and friends are cordially invited from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the time of the memorial service, to Grace Fellowship Church, Painter Street, Everson, with their friend and lay minister Tim Shoemaker as facilitator.

Inurnment will take place in St. John Parish Cemetery, Scottdale at the convenience of the family.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Memories & Condolences
