Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Marlene E. Basinger, 81, of Bullskin Township, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Scottdale Manor.

She was born May 13, 1938, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late William J. and Madeline (Wood) Minsterman.

Marlene was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, Connellsville, where she also taught Sunday School.

Marlene is survived by three sons, Richard L. Basinger Jr., Gregory "Scott" Basinger and wife Joni, and Joey Basinger and wife Kathy; a daughter, Susan L. Basinger, all of Connellsville; two granddaughters, Heather and Niccole; four grandsons, Ricky III, Trevor, Tyler, and Levi; a great-grandson,

Elijah; two sisters, Charlotte Coughenour, and Joanne Kuhns; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Richard L. Basinger Sr.; a sister, Patricia Pavlicko; and a daughter-inlaw, Patricia "Patty" Basinger.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Becky Dittenhafer officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

