Marlene E. Basinger, 81, of Bullskin Township, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Scottdale Manor.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Becky Dittenhafer officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.