Marlene Geary, 66, of Normalville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in her home.
She was born Feb. 4, 1954, in Donora, the daughter of Helen Debowski Pipik and the late Joseph Pipik.
Marlene was a graduate of Ringgold High School, Class of 1972. She worked at the Clairton Steel Mill, where she met the love of her life, Earl Geary Sr. They went on to do the American Dream and built their own successful concrete business.
Marlene was quick-witted and could make you laugh in an instant. She was a fabulous baker and made the best gobs in the family and delicious apple dumplings. Any truck drivers who visited the plant were lucky enough to sample those dumplings. She was happiest surrounded by a menagerie of animals. She loved puzzles, Scrabble and Rod Stewart! Marlene was the backbone to the amazing family that she raised and was blessed with one grandchild.
She is survived her husband, Earl Geary Sr.; her two sons who were the light of her life, Addison Geary of Normalville and Earl Geary Jr. and his wife Emily and their son, Marlene's grandson, Earl III of Pittsburgh; and her daughter, her best friend and partner in crime, Melissa Garcia and her husband Barry May of Normalville. Survivors also include her mother, Helen Pipik of Donora; three sisters, Mary Lou Sanchez of Donora, Karen
(Gina) LaPole and Dave of Mercersburg, and Rosemary (Mim) Ruiz and Mondo of Texas; and her brother, Joseph Pipik of Illinois; along with numerous nieces and nephews, so many who will miss her homemade stuffing and laughter on the holidays.
In addition to her father, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Larry Sanchez; and her sisterin law, Wendy Pipik.
Interment will be in the Dan Snyder Cemetery, Saltlick Township.
