Marlene J Mouring, 66, of Munhall passed surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Evelyn Nicholson; and grandparents, Emory and Olive Mowry.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, James Mouring Jr. She was the loving mom of Elizabeth (Mark) Debiak and James Mouring III.; grammy of Lily Grace and Eve Lyn; sister of Garry (Diana) Nicholson; and sister-in-law of Peggy (Ron) Johns and JoAnn (Thomas) Keys. Marlene also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, 315 E. 10th Ave., Homestead, PA 15120. An additional viewing will be held from10-11:30 a.m. Monday in Buchanan Church of God, 836 Buchanan Road, White, PA 15490, followed by a funeral service at noon in the church. Everyone will meet at the church.
Interment will be in Eutsey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orchard Hill Church – ELEOS – Light of Life, 2551 Brandt School Road, Wexford, or to Buchanan Church of God.