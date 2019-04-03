Marlene K. (Showman) Prinkey Faust, 79, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home.

She was born Dec. 9, 1939, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John D. Showman (Ohio) and the late Evelyn Fogle Fuller Thomas (Connellsville).

Marlene was a member of the Connellsville Christian Missionary Alliance Church and participated in their group of "Busy Bees."

Marlene is survived by her husband, John Faust; four sons, Pastor Robert C. Prinkey and wife Tina of Belle Vernon, David K. Prinkey and wife Mary of Aliquippa, Gregg A. Prinkey of Connellsville, and Jeffrey Prinkey and wife Veronica of Edinburg, Texas; and one daughter, Sherry K. Able and husband Nathan of Connellsville; 21 grandkids; 29 great-grandkids; a sister, Nelda (Fogle) Guth Welsh; and three stepchildren, Jackie Widener of Connellsville, Lisa Widener of Washington, Pa., and Scott Widener of Connellsville.

Marlene's family would like to thank Jennifer K. Prinkey-Felix and husband Tim, and Allison R. Prinkey-Calhoun and husband Shawn for the care and compassion they provided Marlene.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by a brother, John D. Showman; and three stepsisters, Ada (Fuller) Hardy, Helen (Fuller) Tressler, and Geneva (Fuller) Conover.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 1 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with the Rev. Jim Turnbull officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

