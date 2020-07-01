Martha Heath, 93, passed on June 25, 2020, of COVID-19. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Martha was born June 9, 1927, in Scottdale, to Henry and Daisy Cutrell Hernley. She grew up in Scottdale, which was the home of the Mennonite Publishing House, where her parents were some of the first employees. She graduated from high school in 1945 in Scottdale.

She spent the majority of her career in the printing industry as a linotype operator, working for the Mennonite Publishing House in Scottdale from 1945-55, The Gospel Press in Cleveland and the Berea News in Berea Ohio from 1955-65, The Cleveland Press in Cleveland from 1965-82, and then returning to Scottdale to work for the Laurel Group Press until she retired in 1991.

In 1959, she married Charles E. (Les) Heath and lived in Cleveland, Ohio, until his passing in 1982. She returned to live in her hometown of Scottdale at that time.

In 1998, she moved to Greencroft retirement community in Goshen, Ind., to join her siblings living there at the time. She volunteered extensively while at Greencroft, for a total of 3,612 hours. She was a member of Waterford Mennonite Church while at Greencroft.

All her life, Martha had a very special relationship with the canine family. She was a "dog whisperer" extraordinaire. She always seemed to know just what a dog needed and was sought after as a dog sitter by many in her community. Her compassion for the human and canine species knew no bounds. Perhaps "dog whisperings" occur invisibly, as her last dog, cared for by niece Rosetta, passed approximately one week after Martha did.

Martha was preceded in death by her five siblings, three nephews, her husband, and her parents.

Her survivors include four nieces and four nephews, who are grateful for the practical wisdom she imparted and appreciated her dry wit and keen sense of humor; as well as several grandnieces and grandnephews, many friends, and a multitude of canine owners and their pets.

Memorials may be sent to The Reuben Savanick Memorial Scholarship fund, c/o Goshen College.

A memorial service will be held on a date to be decided later.

