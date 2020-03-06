|
Martha Jeanne Scheller, 84, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Elkins, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert Stanley and Hattie Alethia Moore Collett.
Martha attended Davis and Elkins College. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Connellsville and worked there as the church secretary for many years. She was a member of the Maple Leaf Society in Elkins and was Maid of Honor of the Mountain State Forest Festival Court in October 1957.
She is survived by her husband, Walter J. Scheller Jr.; her children, Lorri Scheller and her partner Phillip Hollinshead of Export, Walter Scheller III and his wife Gina of Upper St. Clair, and Steven Eric Scheller and his wife Michelle of Lake Norman, N.C.; 10 grandchildren, Gwen Claycomb and her husband Jason, Rebecca Wilson and her husband Wesley, Eugene R. Cunningham Jr. and his husband Peter Komorowski, Erich Scheller and his wife Shannon, Samuel Scheller, Brett Scheller and his wife Alexandra, Madyson Scheller, Alexis Scheller, Cameron Scheller and Sophia Scheller; 10 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hunter and Hillary Claycomb, Tucker, Carter, Cooper and Asher Wilson, and Rhys, Emily and Caroline Scheller; one brother, Robert Collett and his wife Roberta of Woodstock, Va.;. and one sister, Katherine Fry and her husband Ray of Joppa, Md.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister,
Sydney Pauline Dantzic.
Martha passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday evening, March 4, surrounded by her loving family. Her quick wit, laugh, selflessness and optimism will be missed by all who knew her. Martha was dedicated to her faith, family and friends. Her nurturing personality made her quick friends with anyone she met, and she always lent a helping hand to those in need.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in memory of Martha J. Scheller.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Paul Means, and the Rev. Lee Maley for their excellent care and concern for Martha.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.