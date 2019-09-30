|
Martha M. Calhoun, 89, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at home.
She was born June 23, 1930, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Margaret Wilson Lowry.
She was a graduate of Connellsville High School, and she was Protestant by faith.
Throughout her life, Martha was a loving homemaker to her family, who were all her pride and joy.
Martha is survived by her loving children, Beverly Shaffer and fiance, Felix Prestia Jr.; Kay Brown and fiance, Kenny Fullem; Walter Calhoun Jr. and wife, Tawnee; Margaret Firestone and husband, George, and David Calhoun and wife, Tara; grandchildren, Ron Shaffer Jr. and wife, Kathleen; Kelli Dragovich and husband, Sam; Deanna Gross and husband, Mike; Richard Shaffer and wife, April; Lori Carnes and husband, Bucky; Misti Smalley and husband, Dylan; Walter Lee Calhoun and wife, Amanda; Chase Calhoun; Chris Calhoun and wife, Tanya; Gary Kimmel and wife, Renae; Bobby Savage Jr.; David Jr.; Shanna, Shawn, Josh, Anna, Dalton and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Evan, Quinn, Brett, Ashley, Amanda, Mathew, Christian, Dillon, Kendra, Kelsey, Krystal, PJ, Tanner, Katie, Luke, and Krista; great-great grandchildren, Austin, Jaiden and Jaxton, Jace, Chloe, Jacob, Jamen, Josh, Scarlett, Avalla, Carson and Logan; siblings, Shirley Goodwin, Blair Lowry Jr., Helen Yekel, Sandra Fletcher, Sonny Lowry, and Timothy Lowry and sister-in-law, Maudie Domaraki.
In addition to her mother, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Calhoun Sr; brother, Gary, and uncle, William Wilson.
Family and friends will be received in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home Inc., 418 North Pittsburgh Street Connellsville, PA 15425 from 3–8 p.m. Wednesday.
Service time for Thursday will be announced when known.
Private interment will be held at Mt. Tabor Cemetery at a later date.
