Marvin Elwin Bigley, 66, of Maryville, Tenn., died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at home, following a struggle with cancer.

He was born May 8, 1952, in Connellsville, a son of Betty Butler Bigley of Scottdale and the late William E. Bigley.

He was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1970. Marvin originally attended and was baptized at Pennsville Baptist Church. He was employed as a controls engineer for House of Thaller in Knoxville, Tenn., where he was very well-respected by his co-workers.

Marvin leaves behind, in addition to his mother, a wife, Toni Priebe Bigley; three children, Michael (Carolyn) Bigley of Mesa, Ariz., Steven (Daphne) Bigley of Simpsonville, S.C., and Sarah (Adam) Johnson of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren; brothers, James (Nellia) Bigley of Warren, Ohio, and John (Cindy) Bigley of Connellsville; sisters, Kathy (Jesse) Ansell of Connellsville, Sandy (Curt) McCullers of Scottdale, Wanda (Allen) Harvell of Cheltenham, Md., Nancy Ruff of Connellsville, and Ellen (Sam) Kuntz of Jefferson, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his devoted pet cat, Tiffany.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by brothers, William E. and Russell E. Bigley.

Private funeral arrangements were made in Tennessee.