Mary Alice (Blackburn) Goyak, of Everson Valley, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 30, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Marcia (Killinger) Blackburn of Everson Valley and the late John Blackburn.
She married Kenneth P. Goyak on Dec. 10, 1977.
Mary Alice was a devoted wife, daughter, mother and grandmother. She was employed as a practical nurse at Frick Hospital and as a pharmacy clerk for the former Burns Drug Store at both the Scottdale and Mt. Pleasant locations. She graduated from Southmoreland High School, Class of 1972, and the Somerset Nursing School. Mary Alice was a faithful member of the New Beginnings Evangelical Church in Youngwood and enjoyed gardening, flowers, and crocheting.
Mary Alice will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 42 years, Kenneth P. "Ken" Goyak; her mother, Marcia (Killinger) Blackburn; her two children, Kenneth "Kenny" Goyak and his wife Katy of Easton and Julie Barr and her husband Jason of Upper St. Clair; her five grandchildren, who were the lights of her life, Cassidy, Cara, Jack, Zachary, and Zoe; her brother, John S. Blackburn of Everson Valley; and her two nieces, Sarah Martinosky and Rebecca Henderson.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Rob Rosenbaum officiating.
Final resting place will be in Scottdale Cemetery.
Love lasts forever!