Home

POWERED BY

Services
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
888-894-5300
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:00 PM
FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
105 SPRING ST
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Goyak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Goyak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Goyak Obituary

Mary Alice (Blackburn) Goyak of Connellsville (Everson Valley), wife of Kenneth P. "Ken" Goyak, passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at her residence.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Rob Rosenbaum officiating. A full obituary notice will appear in Tuesday's edition.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, (724-887-5300) and will be announced when completed.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -