Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Mary Ann Dill Obituary

Mary Ann Dill, 83, of Perryopolis, formerly of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

She was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Robert and Frances (McGuiness) Haas.

Mary Ann was a member of Post 21 in Connellsville. She was formerly general manager of a local grocery store in Maywood, Calif.

Mary Ann is survived by two sons, Wendell Hayes Jr. and Gary Hayes; two daughters, Patricia Ann Acklin and Peggy Dye; several grandchildren and great-granchildren; two sisters, Sarah Ueletschy and Carol Nicholson; and one brother, Bob Haas.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dill; her parents; and two sisters, Ginger Brady and Kay Nicholson.

As per Mary Ann's wishes, there will be no public viewing or services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

