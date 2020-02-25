|
Mary Anne Bishop, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 9, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late John W. and Sophie Lazor Bishop.
Mary Anne was a 1953 graduate of the former Ramsay High School and a 1958 graduate of Seton Hill University.
She was a retired teacher for the Connellsville Area School District. She was a member of the NEA, PSEA and a member of the Seton Hill Alumni Association. She was a lifelong member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society.
She is survived by her best and dearest friend and her family, Bonnie John and her husband Terry of Greensburg; their children, Barbara Kowalsky and her husband Darian and their children, Taylor and Alex, and Terry John and his wife April and their child Paige.
There will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Visitation R.C. Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. (Everyone go directly to the church.)
Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery.
