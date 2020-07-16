Mary C. Hart, 78, of Bullskin Township, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, after a 16-year battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 4, 1941, in White, a daughter of the late Berdie R. Campbell.

Mary was a member of VFW Post 21. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

Mary is survived by her six children, Sandra Hart, Rick Lilley and wife Patricia, Mike Pritts and wife Christine, Frank Hart and wife Peggy, Paul Hart and companion Sheila Johnson, all of Connellsville, and Michael Hart and wife Sheila; 13 grandchildren, Mickey Lilley and wife Natalie, Nathan Lilley, Wilbur Lilley Jr. and fiancée Dawn Mead, Mikey Pritts and girlfriend Shannon Winterhalter, Justin Pritts, Frankie Hart and fiancée Devon Alyse, Tommie Hart and wife Jenna, Dougie Hart, Scott Hart, Sebastian Hart, Michael Hart Jr. and fiancée Paige Meyers, Cody Hart and wife Meaghan, Nickolas Hart and girlfriend Kaitlen Clements; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles "Punk" Campbell and wife Betsey of Kecksburg, and John Campbell of Connellsville.

In addition to her mother, Mary was predeceased by three brothers, Daniel, Doug, and Jim Campbell; a sister, Darlene "Effie" Thomas; two grandchildren, Steven Hart and Mary Alberta Pritts; and Mary's loving companion, William "Bill" Pease.

Mary's family would like to thank Excela Health Frick Hospital doctors and staff in the ICU unit for the care and compassion they provided.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and 9:30-10 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, with Pastor Don Smith officiating.

Interment will follow in Stouffer Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.