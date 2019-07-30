|
Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mary Catherine (Kraynak) Herman, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 10, 1933, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Charles T. and Thelma (Prickett) Kraynak.
Mary was a very loving and compassionate soul who always helped others. She loved when the grandchildren would come to visit. Everyone loved her chocolate chip cookies. She also enjoyed attending family functions, weddings, reunions, and trying her luck at different casinos.
Mary is survived by her husband of 68 years, Clarence (Buzz) Herman of Mt. Pleasant; her children, Linda Wilkins of Mt. Pleasant, Susan Cenkner (John) of Acme, Mary Lou Basinger (Doug) of Acme, Debbie Hovanec of Mt. Pleasant, Sandy Pinskey (Rocky) of Mt. Pleasant, Christine Orazi (Jeff) of North Huntington, Ray Herman (Lucy) of Greensburg, Tim Herman of Mt. Pleasant, and Alan Herman (Heather) of Acme; 22 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren, and one precious one on the way. Mary also is survived by one brother, Joseph Kraynak (Setsuko) of Connellsville.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her son-in-law, Kevin A. Wilkins; and brothers, Charles, John, and James Kraynak; and a sister, Patty Giannio.
Her loving and caring soul will be sadly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in Critchfield Alliance Church, 471 Jim Mountain Road, Mill Run, with Pastor Barry Newell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
