Sister Mary Catherine Cudnik
Sister Mary Catherine (Cacky) Cudnik, 75, of Pittsburgh, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

She was born Oct. 9, 1944, the daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Elias) Cudnik of Dunbar.

She graduated from Dunbar Township High School in 1962. She then graduated from Carlow College with a degree in theology. Sister Mary Catherine was in the Order of Sisters of St. Joseph in Baden.

She is survived by sisters and brother, Rose Carbonara (the late Richard Carbonara), and Rita Sidow (Richard) of Connellsville and Stanley Cudnik (Cindy) and Patricia Brown of Dunbar; best friend, Sister Carolyn Bodenschatz of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews, including special niece Sarah Brown.

Services will be held privately at the Mother House at Sisters of St. Joseph due to the restrictions of COVID-19.



Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 29, 2020.
