Mary Ellen Brooks, 85, of Waltersburg, formerly of Vanderbilt, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

She was born March 31, 1935, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late James T. and Alma (Lloyd) Rowan.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Connellsville. Mary retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Corp., where she was a selector for several years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, quilting, and walking.

Mary is survived by a brother, Robert Rowan and wife Diane of Vanderbilt; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband Merle Brooks; three brothers, James Rowan, Paul Rowan, and Timothy Rowan; and two sisters, Olive Duff and Dorothy Mader.

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Monday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Fr. Julius Capongpongan officiating.

Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
