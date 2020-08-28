Mary Ellen Brooks, 85, of Waltersburg, formerly of Vanderbilt, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

She was born March 31, 1935, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late James T. and Alma (Lloyd) Rowan.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Connellsville. Mary retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Corp., where she was a selector for several years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, quilting, and walking.

Mary is survived by a brother, Robert Rowan and wife Diane of Vanderbilt; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband Merle Brooks; three brothers, James Rowan, Paul Rowan, and Timothy Rowan; and two sisters, Olive Duff and Dorothy Mader.

Friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Monday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Fr. Julius Capongpongan officiating.

Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.

