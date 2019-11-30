|
Mary Elizabeth Cover Russell of Dunbar passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
She was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Connellsville, daughter of Edgar and Eugenia Gaskill Cover.
Mary was a graduate of Connellsville High School, Class of 1955.
She earned a secretarial diploma and spent her career as a salesperson for various companies.
Mary was a musician and served as a church pianist throughout her life. She was also a member of several local bands.
Her greatest accomplishment was the love she had for her family.
She will be remembered for her laughter, smiles, kindness, and her unwavering faith in God. She was an unconditional comforter to all.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Denise Ceccorulli and husband Stephen; son, Robert "Bobby" Russell II and wife Gale; daughter, Darlene Pounds and husband Alex; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother in-law, Perry Russell and wife Janet; and sister-in-law, Frances Russell.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert Dale Russell; and sons, Allen Keith and Jimmy Duane Russell.
Friends will be received from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge, c/o Finance Dept., P.O. Box 98, Rehrersburg, PA 19550, or go to [email protected]
"O, give thanks unto the LORD; for He is good: for His mercy endures forever." – Psalms 136:1; II Cor. 4:17-18.