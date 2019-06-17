Mary Ellen Murphy Gaidrich, 96, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, June 16, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born in Marion, Illinois, Jan. 18, 1923, a daughter of the late Archibald and Ellen Robinson Murphy.

Mary was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.

She was a graduate of South Union High School, Class of 1940 and also a graduate of Uniontown Business School, Class of 1941.

She was employed at the Federal Housing in Washington, D.C. from 1941 to 1942. She was then employed as a secretary for the O.C. Cluss Lumber Company, Uniontown, for 10 years.

Mary was an avid reader and accomplished pianist. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to her family.

She especially enjoyed her private time with her loving great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Gaidrich in 2010.

She is survived by her loving children, Christopher Gaidrich and wife Melody of Martinsburg, W.Va., Patricia "Patty" Miller and husband Matthew, Scottdale, with whom she resided, Mark Gaidrich of Inwood, W.Va.; her adoring grandchildren Kristin Miller Smith and husband

Bradley and Jennifer Miller Brown and husband David, all of Scottdale, Patrick Gaidrich and wife Melissa, Sarah Gaidrich Moree and husband Patrick, all of Martinsburg, W.Va.; her loving great-grandchildren, Gracie, Jackson and Liam Smith; Carmine Gaidrich, Markenna Grove and Callen Gaidrich.

At Mary's request, there will be a private family viewing Wednesday. All are cordially invited to the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, South Broadway, Scottdale, for her funeral mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Thaddeus Kaczmarek as celebrant.

Private Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to , 600 Waterfront Drive, #210 Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the Scottdale Library, 106 Spring St., Scottdale, PA 15683 in her memory.

Funeral arrangements for Mary have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc, 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

To view online obituary, send condolences or sign guest registry, visit www.kapr.com.