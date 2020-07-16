Mary Frances Frazier, 100, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 23, 1920, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Jennie (Pittsment) Smarto.

Mary was a lifelong member of St. Rita's R.C. Church, Connellsville.

She retired from working at Anchor Hocking and Lakeview Lounge after many years.

For all of her 100 years, Mary was generous, lively, and resilient. She called her two sons, Tim and Jeff Frazier, the loves of her life, and to so many others, Mary was the embodiment of love and family. For her sons, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, she never missed the chance to send a birthday card or to call to chat. Just as much as she loved to watch the Steelers, Pirates (or, as she called them when they lost, "those dang Pirates"), and cowboy westerns on TV, Mary made a point to donate to many charities, including those that support children. Mary made an unparalleled grilled cheese sandwich and graced the dinner table with her famous calamari sauce every Christmas Eve. She kept her mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles and word searches, reading the newspaper, and keeping herself up-todate on the new developments in her family members' lives. Mary loved the color red, monkeys, John Wayne, and glazed donuts. But most of all, she loved her family, who will continue to keep her memory alive by following her example.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Jeff (Rebecca) Frazier and Tim (Connie) Frazier; adoring grandchildren, Andrea Frazier, Christopher Frazier, and Alex Kinney; dedicated and loving sister, Bernadine Hartz; special niece, Jennie Hartz; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frank Smarto, Julia (Joe) Homonai, Lena Smarto, Gloria Smarto, and John Smarto Jr.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Rita's R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.

Committal will follow at St. Rita's R.C. Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions that are being put into effect by our state, there will be a maximum of 25 people allowed within the funeral home at one time.

During this time, we ask for your understanding if you are asked to wait at the door. We also ask that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed to protect the families we are serving, the public, and our staff.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.