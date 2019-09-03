|
Mary Lou Ritz Peden, 83, of New Stanton, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of family.
She was born in Jacobs Creek, a daughter of the late Michael A. and Julia Cook Ritz.
Mary Lou had been a member of the former St. Timothy R.C. Church, Smithton, for a number of years.
She had been employed as a case worker for the Department of Public Welfare, Westmoreland County, with 32 years of service, retiring Aug. 16, 1998. Mary Lou was also a member of the Compassionate Friends of Excela Health Frick Hospital and Victims of Violent Crimes, Greensburg.
Those left to honor Mary Lou's Life include: her son, Charles P. Peden Jr. and wife Susanna of Ruffsdale and their children, Ryan and Lindsey Peden; and her sister, Michelle Patrick and husband Louis and their son, Michael of Smithton.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Peden Sr., Oct. 31, 1979; and her son, Jeffrey M. Peden, May 24, 1992.
Family and friends are cordially invited from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A funeral liturgy will be held at a time to be announced Thursday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in St. Timothy's Cemetery, Smithton.
It was Mary Lou's wish that those who desire may direct memorials in her name to Compassionate Friends of Excela Health Frick Hospital, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, or Victims of Violent Crimes, 2 N. Main St., Suite 206, Greensburg, PA 15601.