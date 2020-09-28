1/
Mary Louise Chomiak
1931 - 2020
Mary Louise Yezbak Chomiak ("Weezie"), 89, of Uniontown died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Uniontown surrounded by her family.

She was born July 13, 1931 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Peter Yezbak and Catherine Solomon Yezbak.

Weezie was a graduate of Uniontown High School.

She was employed and managed the PC Yezbak Co. in Uniontown for many years. She was a volunteer at the St. Vincent DePaul Store in Uniontown, and she was a long-time member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church in Uniontown, where she very active in the Ladies Guild and Altar Rosary Society.

She is survived by her three sons, Dr. Joseph James Chomiak and his wife Colleen of Connellsville, Robert Thomas Chomiak and his wife Kelley of Atlanta, Ga., and Benjamin Chomiak and his wife Erin of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Olivia and Jacob Chomiak, Tia Chomiak and Mackenzie and Zachary Strong; special "granddaughter" niece Catherine; two brothers, Charles Yezbak, Jr. and his wife Alice "Appie" of Uniontown and Thomas Yezbak and his wife Sandra of Hopwood; and one sister, Dolores "Dorie" Black and her husband Wilbur of Willoughby, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Julia Ann "Judy" Ansill.

Family and friends will be received in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St, Connellsville, from 5-8 p.m. Monday. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. George Maronite Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, with Rev. Aaron J. Sandbothe as celebrant. (Everyone please go directly to the church.) Private entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Mausoleum.

The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by the Hymn of Incense at 7 p.m. The family understands the difficulty for family and friends to attend the services during the COVID pandemic. Your thoughts, love, prayers and expressions of sympathy are as meaningful as your presence.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her remembrance to Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Uniontown Conference, or St. George Maronite Catholic Church Ladies Guild, Uniontown.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
SEP
28
Rosary
06:30 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
SEP
28
Service
07:00 PM
Hymn of Incense
SEP
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. George Maronite Church
