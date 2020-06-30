Mary M. May, 93, of Mt. Pleasant ( Bullskin Township) passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 9, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Pearl Kuhns McConnell.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a member of the Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Donna Leichliter and Judy May, both of Mt. Pleasant; her grandson, Scott Leichliter; and great-grandsons, Matthew and Benjamin, all of Mt. Pleasant. She also is survived by her loving sisters, Rosalie Garchar of Scottdale, Jean and Joseph Michalczyk of Mt. Pleasant, and Carolyn and Donnie Smith of Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lloyd E. May in 2006; brothers, Frank, Earl, Wilkus, Charles and Gerald McConnell; and sisters, Elsie Zylka, Ruth Washburn, Alice Kreinbrook,

Fern Neuman and June Grimm.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt.Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with her grandson, Pastor Scott Leichliter, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Greenlick Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.