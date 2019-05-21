Mary Viola Kurzeja Urbaniak, 92, of Greensburg, died Sunday afternoon, May 19, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, with her family by her side.

She was born Dec. 12, 1926, in Everson, the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Syjud Kurzeja.

Mary was a life member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, where she was also a member of the St. Joseph Rosary Society.

She was a member of the Everson Polish American Club and the Everson senior citizens organization years ago. Mary enjoyed playing bingo and loved seeing her family together.

Mary is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Marianne Daniels and husband Larry of Greensburg, Frank W. Urbaniak and wife Amy of Slippery Rock; daughter-in-law, Brenda P. Urbaniak of Scottdale; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Larry Daniels Jr., Brian, Heather and Fred Urbaniak, and Crystal Snyder and husband Tom; and great-grandchildren, Tommy and Luke Snyder.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 47 years, Edward W. Urbaniak (April 18, 2009); son, Edward T. Urbaniak (Jan. 22, 2019); brothers, Walter and Joseph Kurzeja; and sisters,

Josephine Tresatti, Catherine Hyclak, Clare Kurzeja and Dorothy Zemanek.

Mary's family will greet friends from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Parting Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with her funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph Church, with the Rev. Thaddeus Kaczmarek as Celebrant.

Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The St. Joseph Rosary Society will recite the Rosary at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A parish wake service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

