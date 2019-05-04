Marybeth Lee, 64, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born July 24, 1954, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Robert Earl and Jean Ann Fitzgerald Lee.

Marybeth was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1972 and received her bachelor's degree in communications from Seton Hill University in Greensburg in 1976.

Prior to her retirement, she worked as an office manager in accounts receivable. She was a member of the Connellsville Partner Parish of The Immaculate Conception R.C. Church. Marybeth like reading, doing puzzles, and gardening. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marybeth will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving sons, Matt Schnorr and wife Mandy of Connellsville, and Wade Schnorr and wife Natalie of Pittsburgh; her granddaughters, Maddox, Maison, and Gia Schnorr; her brother, Robert Lee of Colorado; and her sister, Cynthia Damico and husband Pete of South Connellsville.

It was Marybeth's request that there be no viewing. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191, in memory of Marybeth Lee.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.

