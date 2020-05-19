Matthew B. Furtney
Matthew Brennan Furtney, 21, of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.He was born Feb. 10, 1999, a son of Candy Huffine and the late David Furtney (1999).Matthew was a member of Dawson Church. He enjoyed life with his family and adored his daughter, Amelia Furtney.Matthew is survived by his mama, Candy Huffine and stepfather, Gary Huffine Sr.; a daughter, Amelia Furtney; brothers, David (Liz) Smith and daughter Jamie, Damian Smith and girlfriend Missy, Caleb, and Chase (at home); a sister, Torrie (at home); and grandparents, Sam and Susie Geary.Matthew was loved by everyone he came across, more so by his mama. He will be forever missed.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Courier on May 19, 2020.
