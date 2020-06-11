Matthew Dewayne Leonard, 48, of Connellsville, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born Aug. 7, 1971, in Connellsville, son of Roy Allen Leonard and Barbara Ann Rittenour.

He was a member of Apostolic Holiness Church, Connellsville.

Surviving are his wife, Amanda Murphy Leonard; his father; children, Matthew Tyler Leonard, Chase Matthew Leonard, Christian Lindsay-Allen Leonard, and Matthew Dewayne Leonard Jr.; stepsons, Tyler and Dylen; grandchild, Parker; sisters, Marty and Barb; brothers, Chris and Mark; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother; brother, Fred; and sister, Peggy Sue.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Apostolic Holiness Church, Connellsville, with Pastor Terry Upton officiating.

The family requests that all family members and friends wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Matthew Leonard Burial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.