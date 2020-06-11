Matthew D. Leonard
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Matthew Dewayne Leonard, 48, of Connellsville, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born Aug. 7, 1971, in Connellsville, son of Roy Allen Leonard and Barbara Ann Rittenour.

He was a member of Apostolic Holiness Church, Connellsville.

Surviving are his wife, Amanda Murphy Leonard; his father; children, Matthew Tyler Leonard, Chase Matthew Leonard, Christian Lindsay-Allen Leonard, and Matthew Dewayne Leonard Jr.; stepsons, Tyler and Dylen; grandchild, Parker; sisters, Marty and Barb; brothers, Chris and Mark; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother; brother, Fred; and sister, Peggy Sue.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Apostolic Holiness Church, Connellsville, with Pastor Terry Upton officiating.

The family requests that all family members and friends wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Matthew Leonard Burial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
04:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved