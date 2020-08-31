Maxine F. Mauk, 78, of Scottdale, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon Township. She was born Sept. 11, 1941 in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Jacob and Nettie Hiltabidel Brooks. Maxine formerly worked as selector at Anchor Hocking Glass. She was an avid bingo player. She is survived by her children, Vickie Livingston and her husband Dennis of Dawson, Julie Martinosky and her husband Charles of Scottdale, Thomas Mauk and his wife Tammy of Bullskin Township and Sabrina Corley and Ronnie of Scottdale; her grandchildren, Justin Livingston, Heidi Stout and her husband Danny, Becky Kessler and her husband Christopher, Brayden Mauk and Justin Greenawalt and his companion Christopher; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Harper, Roslyn, Colbie and Corbin ;and two sisters, Janet Daniels of Arkansas and Gayle Ghrist of Ohio and a sister-in-law Helen Brooks of Ohio.. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Clarence William Mauk in 2007; a son, Braden Mauk; one sister, computer and repairing them in his spare time.

He will be sadly missed by his sister and his many devoted friends.

Bobby's arrangements have been entrusted to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683. A gathering of friends will be held from 5-6 p.m. Monday, the hour of a memorial service, in the Frank Kapr Family Gardens, with Pastor John Smaligo of Harold Zion Church, Greensburg, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, his sister, Jackie Rena would like to maintain Bobby's ongoing efforts to spread awareness and raise donations for SHINE – Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Information Networking Equality, https://www.shinecharity.org.uk/get-involved/ get-involved.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Clarence William Mauk in 2007; a son, Braden Mauk; one sister, Crystal Molnar; and a brother James Brooks. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Transitions Health Care and especially nurse Jean in Unit 2 for their care and concern for Maxine during her time there and also a thank you to Suncrest Hospice as well. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooks funeralhomes.com.