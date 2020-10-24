1/
Maxine Thomas
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maxine Landman Thomas, 76, of Mt. Independence, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born May 17, 1944, in Connellsville, daughter of Earl Landman and Helen Shreck Landman.

She worked as a meat packer at Pechin Market.

Surviving are children, Clyde Jr. (Martha), Raymond (Paula), Carla (Paul) and Terry (Heather); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Wilber, Jean, Robert and Sandy.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Clyde Thomas; son, Mike; granddaughters, Angela and Christina; great-granddaughter, Miah; brothers and sisters, Delores, James, Roger, Illene, and infant sister; and special friend, Allen Hughes.

Friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Sunday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Percy Cemetery, Lemont Furnace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
11:00 AM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved