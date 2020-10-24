Maxine Landman Thomas, 76, of Mt. Independence, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born May 17, 1944, in Connellsville, daughter of Earl Landman and Helen Shreck Landman.

She worked as a meat packer at Pechin Market.

Surviving are children, Clyde Jr. (Martha), Raymond (Paula), Carla (Paul) and Terry (Heather); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Wilber, Jean, Robert and Sandy.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Clyde Thomas; son, Mike; granddaughters, Angela and Christina; great-granddaughter, Miah; brothers and sisters, Delores, James, Roger, Illene, and infant sister; and special friend, Allen Hughes.

Friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Sunday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Percy Cemetery, Lemont Furnace.