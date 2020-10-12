Lower Tyrone Township

Maxine Virginia Cole, 75, of Dawson (Lower Tyrone Township) passed away at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her residence with her children at her side. Maxine was born March 29, 1945, in Morgantown, W. Va., a daughter of the late Charles and Ola Edith (Wolfe) Murray. She was married to Junior Clarence Cole for 49 years, and he passed away on July 7, 2010.

Maxine was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Besides her love for her family, she enjoyed playing bingo, playing lottery tickets and playing computer games. Maxine also enjoyed the company of her dog, "Peaches," whom she loved very much.

Maxine will be sadly missed by her loving family: her five children, Richard Cole and wife Rhonda of Dawson, Linda Stoots of Connellsville, Carol Urbanek and husband Dan of Trafford, Judy Galvanek and husband Rob of Lower Burrell and Russell Cole and wife Cindy of Dawson; her seven grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings: her four brothers, Roy, John, Jake and Eugene Murray and her three sisters, Helen Trapaso, Erma Jean Nicholas and a newborn sister who passed at birth, Lillian Murray.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, (724- 529-2611 / www.ferguson funerals.com). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Glendon Wills officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Mount Heights Summers Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!