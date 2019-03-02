Home

Melda C. Kern

Melda C. Kern Obituary

Melda Corinne Richter Kern, 90, of Juniata, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born Dec. 25, 1928, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Jesse and Helen Beal Richter.

Melda was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School with the Class of 1947 and was a member of the Juniata United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and greatgreat grandmother, and she loved to sew, cook, and quilt.

She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Bonnie Fry and husband Terry of Connellsville, Keith Kern and his friend Donna Settles of Juniata, and Heidi Witt and husband Brian of Connellsville; her grandchildren, Kimberly Shartzer and husband Roger of Dunbar, Terry Fry and Tyler Fry both of Connellsville, Brittany Witt of Manassas, Va., and Grant Witt of Connellsville; her great-grandchildren, Ashley Sumey, and John and Colton Batronis; and her four great-great-grandchildren.

Melda was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Melda was predeceased by her husband, Harold W. Kern, on Dec. 28, 2010; her son, Kevin

Kern; her sister, Mary Williams; and her brothers, Jesse, Milton "MJ," and Edward Richter.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. David D. Ealy officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

The family would like to thank Connie Eicher and the wonderful staff of Eicher's Family Home and everyone at Amedisys Hospice in Scottdale for all the great care given to Melda.

