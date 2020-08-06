Melody J. Dynes, 72, of Wernersville, Pa., formerly of Connellsville, died Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Mount Pleasant.

She was born Nov. 11, 1947 in Lock Haven, Pa. a daughter of the late William and Sybil Fisher Wheeler.

Melody was a member of St. Francis DeSales Roman Catholic Church in Robesonia, Pa., where she was very active in church activities and was a member of the church choir.

She was also a member of the Reading Pagoda Lions Club, life member of the Keystone Reptile Club and was a retired EMT and firefighter for the South Connellsville Fire Co.

She is survived by her husband Charles J. ( CJ ) Dynes; her daughter, Tara Leeder and her husband Warren of Mount Pleasant; two grandchildren, Brandon and MacKenzie Leeder; and two sisters, Rita Sanford of Watsontown, Pa. and Billie Schnars and her husband Edward of McElhattan, Pa.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Troy Holtzapple.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Anthony Onoko officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Donora.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a charity of one's choice.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing should be practiced.

