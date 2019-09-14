Home

Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
View Map
Melvin C. Kibe Obituary

Melvin C. Kibe, 78, of Acme, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

He was born May 30, 1941, in Ligonier, a son of the late Calvin Kibe and the late Sue Fiertz Kibe Hitchman.

Melvin was a self-employed carpenter and mason. He was a social member of the Donegal VFW and American Legion and a member of the Young Voters Club of Greensburg.

He is survived by his wife, Leona Serbo Kibe; four daughters, Leona McMillen and her husband Jeff of Champion, Barbara Smith of White, Cindy Burkholder and her husband Gene of Mill Run, and Marlo Bittner and her husband Keith of Rockwood; six grandchildren, Angela Donaldson and her husband C.J., Adam McMillen, Michael Burkholder and his companion Stephanie Cain, Amanda Calhoun and her husband Josh, Kayla Palmer and her companion Dewane Shultz, and Brandi Bittner- McKeel and her husband Benjamin; eight great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mildred Welker of Ohio, Alvin Kibe of Perryopolis, Cathy Rehak of Greensburg, Gary Kibe and wife Cindy of Latrobe, Bruce Kibe of Latrobe, and Debbie Piper and her husband Jeff of Latrobe; and his special friend, Guy Setliff and his wife Brenda of Acme.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Irene Kibe; stepfather, Chuck Hitchman; son, Melvin Anthony Kibe; grandson, Keith Bittner; sisters, Jonnie Kibe, Diane Kracucz, Trudy Cravener; and brothers, David Kibe and Charles Hitchman Jr.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, the hour of service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, with the Rev. Tim Beatty officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care of Melvin during his illness.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

