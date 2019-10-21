|
Melvin C. Warrick, 70, of Mill Run, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, Oct 19, 2019, with his family by his side, while in the Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
He was born May 9, 1949, in Connellsvillem a son of the late Melvin C. and Evalyn Faye Boyer Warrick Sr.
Melvin was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1967. He then received his bachelor's degree in business and finance from Penn State University. He worked as a salesman for Sears for 19 years and then retired from the Environmental Department of the Sony Corp. Melvin loved the Lord and was a longtime and faithful member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Mill Run, where he formerly served the church as a deacon and church treasurer and was a member of the senior choir.
Melvin loved and enjoyed spending time with his family and will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife of 47 years, Bonita G. Work Warrick; his sons, who Melvin often referred to as "his good boys," John Warrick and wife, April, of Mill Run, James Warrick and wife, Sherry, of White, and Joseph Warrick of Harrisburg; his grandchildren, who he loved and was very proud of, Cade, Luke, Avery, Maya and Reese Warrick; his sister Susan Faye Johnson and husband, Carl, of Normalville, and his special niece, Tonya Work Brewer, of Mill Run.
In addition to his parents Melvin was predeceased by his sister Virginia Lou Warrick.
Family and friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday and 2-9 p.m. on Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430). Additional viewing will be held from 10- 11 a.m. Friday, the hour of a funeral service in the Indian Creek Baptist Church, 311 Baptist Church Rd., Mill Run, PA. 15464, with Pastor Christopher McLaughlin officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the mission committee of the Indian Creek Baptist Church, at the prior mentioned address, in memory of Melvin C. Warrick.
To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.