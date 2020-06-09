Melvin J. Close
1931 - 2020
Melvin J. Close, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 2.

Born Feb. 17, 1931, in Alverton to Melvin C. and Alice Grace (Bauman) Close, he married Carolyn Myers on March 4, 1967.

Melvin served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Afterward, he worked for Yeneral Tree and Landscaping. For more than 30 years, he worked as a custodian at Southmoreland School District until his retirement in 1997. Melvin was often called "Junior" by friends and family. He attended Connellsville Church of God for many years. Melvin and Carolyn moved to Toledo in 2012 to be near family and resided at Alexis Gardens. Melvin enjoyed model railroads, lighthouses, and creating elaborate holiday decoration displays.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; his son, James (Anne) Close of Toledo, Ohio; and two grandsons, Liam and Owen Close.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Hilda Miller; and his brother, Samuel Close.

Private services will be held at a later date. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation Events
3007 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 214-1777
