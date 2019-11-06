Home

Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Melvin P. Shroyer


1954 - 2019
Melvin P. Shroyer Obituary

Melvin P. Shroyer, 65, of Champion, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier.

He was born June 29, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of the late Dale and Grace Johnson Shroyer.

Melvin was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and was a member of the Mill Run United Methodist Church. Melvin loved to make cakes and enjoyed being the disc jockey at parties and activities.

Melvin will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife of 39 years, Ruth Ann Pritts Shroyer; his brothers, Clifford Shroyer and wife Margie of Normalville, and Wendell Shroyer and wife Terri of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with Pastor Rob Kifer officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion.

To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

