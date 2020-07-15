Melvin R. Basinger, 93, of Connellsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 11, 2020, while watched over by his loving family.

He was born March 11, 1927, the third son of the late John and Lottie Whipkey Basinger.

He had early enlistment in the U.S. Army Air Corps while in high school and graduated from Connellsville High School in 1945. He was a WWII army veteran with service in Alaska. Melvin earned an associate degree in business management at Westmoreland County Community College and completed a management development course at Penn State University's Fayette Campus. Melvin retired from Allegheny Power Service Corporation as an engineering technician on the firm's bulk power supply staff at Greensburg. He began his utility career with the affiliated West Penn Power Company in 1951 as a laborer at its Connellsville Power Station.

He married the love of his life, Janet (Ohler), in September 1950 and had three children, Diane Basinger Moran (Gary) of New Kensington; David Basinger, who passed away in July 2019; and Pamela Basinger Ingelido (Lew) of Rockledge, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was predeceased by his wife of 58 years; and three brothers, the Rev. John Basinger Jr., Carl Basinger, and Vernon Basinger.

Melvin was a member of King Solomon's Lodge #346 F&AM of Connellsville, was chairman of the water authority, and was a former member of the Normalville United Methodist Church, as well as a current member of the Paradise United Methodist Church in Bullskin Township and its Faithful Friends Sunday School Class.

He worked at the food bank, was a certified lay speaker, and served on many church committees. Melvin's life revolved around family, friends, and faith. He loved reading and telling jokes and traveling with his wife in his RV Club, the Wise Owls. He kept the family journal in picture and movie form to preserve our memories. His smile lit up the room, especially when he had each new great-grandchild. He will be greatly missed by so many, especially his family, friends, and neighbors.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-2430, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, with Pastor Roger Howard officiating, assisted by the Rev. Lynette Moran.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Valley VFW #12019.

King Solomon's Lodge will conduct at service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Paradise U.M. Church, 105 Hoke Road, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, in memory of Melvin R. Basinger.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.